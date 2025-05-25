KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming has warned local councils that poor performance under the new “traffic light” grading system will carry consequences, including funding cuts.

According to Harian Metro, Nga said the assessment system, which came into effect earlier this month, is meant to improve public service delivery and promote accountability and transparency across all 156 local authorities nationwide.

“If you fail, I will submit your name to the director-general of public services and that has serious implications,” he said.

“Any local authority rated ‘red’ will have its funding withdrawn. If it’s rated ‘yellow’, funding will be reduced. But if it’s rated ‘green’, funding will be increased,” he told reporters after an event in Subang Jaya today.

Nga added that mayors or council presidents and secretaries of local authorities rated red would be required to attend counselling and undergo performance improvement training.

The minister said the grading system was designed to ensure that government resources are used effectively, with every ringgit spent justified through return-on-investment and cost-benefit analysis.

Earlier, Nga officiated the prize-giving ceremony for the Seri Kembangan public market design competition.

He said the ministry received 91 submissions from local firms and professional architects.

An expert panel of seven judges, including community representatives, shortlisted the top 10 designs.

“Each shortlisted entry received between RM5,000 and RM50,000 in cash prizes, along with certificates for the best designs,” he said.

Nga added that the winning entry would be appointed as the consultant for the RM12 million market construction project.

“This competition was judged based on a system comprising 90 per cent evaluation by an independent panel of professional jurors and 10 per cent by community representatives, including assemblymen and local councillors,” he said.