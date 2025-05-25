Kuching mayor tells animals lovers to ‘love and protect’ them, but follow law on stray control

KUCHING, May 25 — Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has appealed to animal lovers, both individuals and organisations, to comply with existing legal provisions when addressing issues related to stray dogs.

He emphasised that animal lovers should not interfere with enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

“Do abide by our laws and do not get in the way of our enforcement. This is to help bring down the risk of rabies infections so as to ensure the safety of all,” he said during his Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee shared a recent incident where Kuching South City Council (MBKS) enforcement officers responded to a public complaint about a stray dog in a residential area.

However, when the MBKS team arrived at the site and prepared to take the necessary action, a group of individuals intervened, preventing enforcement officers from carrying out their duties.

“(As a result,) our enforcement team had little choice but to leave without taking any action,” he said.

Wee reiterated the importance of responsible pet ownership, reminding pet owners to keep their dogs within their resident compounds and not allow them road freely.

“If you stand to protect and love animals, you of all people should comply with the laws. If you intend to take good care of animals, you should find them a proper place rather than allowing them to roam freely, which may cause anxiety to the community,” he said.

Wee said he could understand the need to protect stray animals but emphasised the city council’s obligation to safeguard the public from potential risks.

Wee admitted to facing a dilemma – if enforcement officers did not take action, complainants would fear for their safety, but when measures were enforced, certain individuals would step forward to obstruct the process.

“I have nothing against animal protection. What I do believe is that these animals should be properly kept at home or a designated place.”

He further emphasised that the authorities act with empathy when addressing rabies-related issues, noting that organising mass anti-rabies vaccination campaigns is one such initiative aimed at reaching out to the community, particularly pet owners.

Wee regretted that rabies cases persist despite continuous efforts to contain the deadly disease.

“I totally get your love for animals. We all love animals. However, human lives are equally precious.”

Over the past week, Wee noted that two rabies cases had been reported near SJK(C) Batu Kawa and a retail outlet in Mile 10, both involving stray dogs.

He urged the community to remain vigilant with the Gawai festive season approaching.

“Be more alert when you’re hanging out and pay attention to your environment. Public safety and welfare are our utmost concern,” he said. — The Borneo Post





