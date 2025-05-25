JERTIH, May 25 — Employers in the tourism and hospitality sectors on Terengganu’s resort islands are encouraged to hire inmates out on parole.

Terengganu Prisons director Mohd Nasir Yusof said employers in various sectors have the opportunity to hire inmates categorised as parolees (ODP) and persons released on licence (OBB) through the Corporate Smart Internship for Parolees (CSI Parol) programme. This initiative aims to provide employment opportunities in different fields.

“A total of 720 inmates have participated in the CSI programme in the state, and of that number, about 500 individuals have been employed across various sectors.

So far, 32 inmates are employed by three different employers on Redang Island, while five inmates are working for a single employer on Perhentian Island, he told reporters after opening the Community, OBB and Employers’ awareness programme on Perhentian Island, near here, today.

Mohd Nasir said the department aims for at least five employers in the sector to hire parolees this year.

He added that employers and inmates can benefit from the programme.

“The inmates involved are those nearing release and have undergone thorough screening. They are also continuously monitored during their employment with the employer.

“The feedback we have received from tourism sector employers about the working inmates has been very positive, such as their good treatment of customers and zero criminal misconduct. In some cases, inmates who were fully released from prison were immediately offered permanent employment by the same employer.

“This programme also aims to educate the public, especially employers, to give these individuals a second chance to rebuild their lives, regain their self-confidence, and contribute positively to society,” he said. — Bernama