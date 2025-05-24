JOHOR BARU, May 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today addressed allegations of nepotism surrounding the party’s leadership, particularly the election of his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, as deputy president.

He maintained that Nurul Izzah’s win was not an act of nepotism, but a reflection of the aspirations and support of grassroots members.

Anwar also questioned critics who labelled her victory as nepotism, saying the accusations were unfair to both him and PKR.

“I still remember, when there were only a few hours left before I was arrested by the police to be imprisoned, I had no choice but to give the reins of the leadership to my wife (Datuk Seri Dr) Wan Azizah (Wan Ismail) to replace me.

“Wan Azizah also did not know how long that she would have to bear the responsibility. When Nurul Izzah had to leave university to continue the struggle, no one raised the issue of nepotism at that time.

“So, why is it being called nepotism now?

“Wan Azizah was my own choosing, but Nurul Izzah was chosen (as deputy president) by party members,” he said during his winding-up speech at the PKR National Congress held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

Anwar said he raised the matter to encourage party members to reflect and consult veteran members about how decisions were made in the past.

“Yes, I chose Wan Azizah (to lead the party) at that time. I had to make a quick decision then. However, I want to remind that Nurul Izzah is the one who party members chose,” he said.

On yesterday’s party central leadership council elections, Anwar expressed confidence that the new line-up is well-positioned to take PKR to greater heights.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said the newly-elected leadership may come from different factions, but all are united under the same party banner.

He urged members to move past the tensions from the recent division-level contests and focus on the party’s shared mission.

Anwar also called on members to continue the party’s struggle, adding that PKR’s success hinges on their commitment to its future.