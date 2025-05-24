JOHOR BARU, May 24 — PKR vice president Chang Lih Kang said he is confident that the leaders who lost in the party’s central leadership council election yesterday will not abandon the party’s struggle.

Chang said that the party’s struggle for the nation is far more significant than the personal challenges faced by individual members.

“PKR is not just a struggle for an individual, but the struggle for the party to face the challenges ahead,” he said in his winding up speech in conjunction with PKR’s national congress held at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

“This is also for the coming Sabah state election and the 16th general election (GE16),” he added.

Chang, who is the Tanjong Malik MP, managed to defend his position as the party’s vice president in yesterday’s election.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said it is normal for any competition to have winners and losers, and maintained that serious factional divisions will not occur in the wake of the election.

“The same thing happened in the 2022 PKR party election, and when the 15th general election (GE15) was called, all parties came together again.

“The party members managed to overcome the issue of factions and division at that time and PKR won many seats in the last general election, including party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being appointed as the prime minister,” he said.

Chang also congratulated those who won, adding that those who lost could still contribute by focusing on PKR’s main agenda — winning upcoming state elections and GE16.

“We know how difficult it is to win in the general election, it took 20 years for the party to reach the level it is at today.

“We need to work hard to win the next general election to ensure that our party remains in the Federal government and our president remains as the prime minister,” he said.

Chang also reminded party members not to fully rely on digital technology when campaigning during the general election.

He called on party members to physically go out and meet the voters instead.

“We need to convince the people that PKR is the most suitable party to lead the country,” he said.