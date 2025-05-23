JOHOR BARU, May 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joked that it took him longer to vote for the party’s central leadership as he did not have a preferred candidates’ list, or ‘chai’, to guide his selection.

“I don’t have a ‘chai’ and am not guided by it, that is why I took a longer time to vote.

“My vote goes to the best candidate as I will review each one of them before making my choice,” he told reporters at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel in Stulang Laut here, when asked if his vote this morning went to ‘Hiruk’ or ‘Damai’.

‘Hiruk’ and ‘Damai’ refer to the campaign themes of PKR deputy president contenders Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nurul Izzah Anwar respectively.

The ‘chai’ system, featuring a candidate’s preferred line-up, has long been a controversial campaign tool in Malaysian politics. It is commonly used to promote a political leader along with their chosen team.

Recently, Rafizi came under criticism for openly promoting his ‘chai’ as part of his campaign on social media.

On Rafizi’s absence this morning, Anwar said he expects the party’s incumbent deputy president to attend the annual congress, which opens later tonight.

“I believe he will be coming. Rafizi didn’t inform me that he isn’t coming, but being the party’s (incumbent) deputy president I assume that he will be present,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said Rafizi is capable, confirming the latter had attended the recent Cabinet meeting, where he presented his ideas.

He added that Rafizi is a competent minister and urged the media to be fair in judging him.

Since late last night, there had been speculation that the Pandan MP might skip the congress due to the heated campaign against his rival, Nurul Izzah.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel at 12.05pm to cast their votes.

They were greeted by hundreds of delegates who had gathered on the hotel grounds as early as 8am.