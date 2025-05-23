JOHOR BARU, May 23 — The voting process for the election of the new Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leadership for the 2025-2028 term has been smooth and under control, so far, said PKR Information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said that so far there have been no problems involving both voting methods, namely physically and online, and monitoring will be carried out continuously.

“So far, I have not heard or received any reports about Internet issues at any locations.

“The latest report (on the number of delegates) is not in yet, but based on monitoring the Wanita Congress and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Congress, I see that many have turned up (to vote) and that is a positive sign for the party,” he said here today.

He said this when met by reporters while monitoring the voting process involving the Central Leadership Council (MPP), AMK Central Leadership Council and Wanita Central Leadership Council, which is being held at the Danga Bay Convention Centre here from 8 am to 5 pm.

The election process involves a total of 32,030 voters, both physical and online, including physical voters in Sabah and Sarawak which are being held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching.

Asked to comment on the election results, he said the candidates are expected to be informed of the unofficial results at about 9 pm.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said the official results will be announced by the Central Election Committee (JPP) at about 2.30 pm tomorrow at the Persada International Convention Centre. — Bernama