IPOH, May 23 — Fresh graduates who have just completed their studies at institutions of higher learning are found to be the most vulnerable to overseas job scams.

The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) director-general Kamal Pardi said this is because these individuals are easily deceived by syndicates promising high salaries and various other benefits.

“They (young people) are eager to start working. They have no experience and often fail to verify whether the job offers are legitimate. Most of the offers involve employment abroad.

“This is the reason why many of them fall into the trap and become victims of forced labour,” he said in a press conference after launching the roadshow on Prevention of Labour Exploitation: Towards Zero Forced Labour 2030 at a shopping mall, here today.

Kamal said the department strongly encourages jobseekers, especially youths, to register with legitimate job-matching platforms such as the MYFutureJobs portal to find suitable job opportunities and avoid falling victim to employment scams.

At the same time, Kamal said the roadshow convoy is part of an integrated initiative to raise public awareness and strengthen collective action against worker exploitation and forced labour in the country.

He said the roadshow is expected to travel from Perak to Perlis, with several identified pit-stops to deliver outreach and information directly to targeted communities.

“The programme includes a variety of activities such as talks, community outreach sessions, distribution of printed materials and mini exhibitions related to workers’ rights, forms of exploitation and reporting channels.

“The convoy approach enables more comprehensive, inclusive and direct communication with all layers of society,” he said.

He added that the programme is also in line with the government’s aspiration and international commitment to eradicate forced labour by 2030. — Bernama