KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a lorry along the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway near Serkam in Melaka early this morning.

In the 6am incident, the victims — Nguyen Thanh Loan, 46, from Vietnam and Abdullah Shajed, 45, from Bangladesh — were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Mohd Shahril Zauni told Kosmo! they received a distress call at 5.53am and dispatched teams from the Bukit Katil and Merlimau fire stations to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation team found that the crash involved a Nissan UD lorry and a Toyota car, with both victims trapped under the lorry.

“Rescuers used specialised equipment to extricate the victims, who were confirmed dead by the Health Ministry team,” he reportedly said today.