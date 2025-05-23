PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134) are expected to be tabled in Parliament later this year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said engagement sessions on the proposed amendments have already been conducted, involving a wide range of stakeholders, including the Orang Asli community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The struggle of the Orang Asli is not just something to be fulfilled, but something that must be deeply understood.

“We believe the younger generation among the Orang Asli, particularly those who have pursued higher education and earned doctorates, must be empowered and given expanded opportunities,” he told reporters after attending a retreat marking one year since the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid stressed the importance of equalising economic opportunities for Bumiputera across the nation, including in Sabah and Sarawak, to avoid significant development disparities.

“We must level the playing field for Bumiputera across the board, not only in Peninsular Malaysia, but especially in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He also said that efforts to uplift the Bumiputera economy should not be viewed as marginalising other communities.

“This is a fundamental principle. We do not need to be apologetic, nor should we feel guilty for championing these causes. We are not claiming special treatment, but rather, we are implementing rights that are enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also lauded Sarawak’s early achievements in advancing the Bumiputera empowerment agenda within the state, noting that its customised policies for local Bumiputera should serve as a model for other states.

“It is crucial that we learn from this early success and refine our strategies to ensure that no Bumiputera is left behind in the national development agenda,” he said. — Bernama