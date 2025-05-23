KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 – The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has reiterated today that contempt proceedings filed against former attorney general Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh are premature, as related matters are still under appeal at the Federal Court.

In a statement, the AGC confirmed that the application for leave to initiate contempt proceedings, filed by Datuk Seri Najib Razak on May 21, concerns issues that are already the subject of an unresolved appeal scheduled to be heard on July 1 and 2.

“To initiate contempt proceedings while the appeal is ongoing is unfair, premature, and prejudicial,” the AGC said.

It also defended Terrirudin, stating he had acted in accordance with his constitutional duties as attorney general and denied allegations that he had misled the court.

The AGC stressed that the High Court had granted a stay on April 28 for all proceedings related to the judicial review until the Federal Court rules on the matter.

On May 22, the High Court issued written confirmation that the stay applies to all current and future proceedings, including the contempt application.

“Any attempt to initiate or continue with contempt proceedings while the stay order remains in effect is a direct violation of the Court’s directive,” the AGC warned, adding it would move to dismiss such applications as an abuse of court process.

The AGC also urged all parties to respect the judicial process and refrain from actions or statements that could interfere with the Federal Court’s deliberations.

“Justice must be upheld within the framework of the rule of law, not through public statements or side litigation,” the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Najib’s legal representatives accused Terrirudin of failing to act on a royal Addendum Order that purportedly called for Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

In February 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board — chaired by Al-Sultan Abdullah — halved Najib’s sentence from his SRC International trial conviction to six years.

Najib subsequently claimed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also issued a “royal addendum” for him to serve the remaining sentence under house arrest.