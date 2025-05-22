PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — A total of 103 new flight routes, 29 increased flight frequencies and five chartered flights have been approved from various major countries in an effort to boost global connectivity in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter was disclosed during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Tourism and Culture (JKPK), which he chaired here today..

The JKPK chairman said the meeting viewed that a comprehensive campaign approach up to the international level must be implemented with the full support of the government in preparation for VM2026.

Among the outlined strategies include creating demand by empowering the Malaysia Truly Asia and Cuti-Cuti Malaysia brands, joint promotions with airlines and tour operators, as well as market segmentation approaches to attract high-profile visitors from around the world.

“The government is committed to driving the tourism sector as a key catalyst for the country’s economic growth in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, particularly the thrust of Rebuilding the Economy.

“This sector not only contributes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but also creates job opportunities and enhances the country’s competitiveness in the global market,” Ahmad Zahid said in a statement today.

He said the meeting was informed of seven iconic programmes that will be organised as major attractions for VM2026, namely the Malaysia Mega Sale, Malaysia Cultural Festival, Global Meet, World Tourism Day & Conference, Official Launch of VM2026, VM2026 Year-End Sale, and the VM2026 Countdown Celebration.

In addition, he said the meeting was also briefed on the Sustainable Tourism Programme through the Greening Protocol Initiative.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Selangor government will spearhead the implementation of the Greening Protocol, which encompasses low-carbon technology, green mobility, and the empowerment of urban green spaces. This aligns with the goal of positioning Malaysia as a world-class sustainable tourism destination,” he said.

To ensure the sector remains competitive, Ahmad Zahid urged all ministries and agencies to join forces with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in driving the sector as a national agenda.

“The success of the nation’s tourism can only be achieved through coordinated policies and collective, inclusive implementation,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also called on all frontliners, especially at international entry points, to demonstrate friendliness and professionalism as the country’s mini ambassadors in welcoming tourists.

“I am confident that with the joint commitment of all parties, we can make Malaysia a top global tourism destination by VM2026,” he said. — Bernama