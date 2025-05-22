KUALA TERENGGANU, May 22 — A retired teacher lost RM67,573.63 after falling victim to a syndicate involved in a non-existent online purchase scheme.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 61-year-old woman from Wakaf Tengah here saw an advertisement regarding the sale of the Harumanis mangoes on Facebook on May 20 and contacted the suspect, who then gave her a purchase code for verification.

“However, at about 10 am the next day, she found that all her bank savings had vanished. Upon checking, the victim found that several transactions had occurred, transferring funds from her bank account to an unknown account,” he said.

Azli said the victim then lodged a police report at 11.27 am yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama