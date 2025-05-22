LANGKAWI, May 22 — Police have received 27 reports as of yesterday regarding alleged damage to homes, believed to have been caused by shock waves from aerial displays at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh assured that all reports will be thoroughly investigated before being forwarded to the relevant authorities for further action.

“We have the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to conduct an inspection, and after the inspection and verification are completed, the investigation results will be submitted to the organisers - the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC) - to determine the appropriate category,” he said.

He said this at a press conference on security and traffic operations for LIMA’25, held today at the Langkawi Police Training Centre.

At the same time, Fisol expressed hope that all reports were genuine and urged the public not to exploit the situation.

Meanwhile, he said 9,000 parking spaces have been allocated around the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) and 300 spaces at Resorts World Langkawi for visitors attending LIMA’25 starting tomorrow.

“The public planning to attend the air and maritime shows tomorrow are advised to arrive early to secure parking. I also understand that 35,000 online tickets have been sold, which is a substantial number,” he said.

Fisol also advised the public to use the official LIMA’25 e-hailing service, MyCar, as it offers more convenience than driving themselves. Vehicles with MyCar stickers will not be affected by road closures.

Previously, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ministry had taken note of the claims of property damage linked to LIMA’25 and would not ignore the concerns raised by affected residents. — Bernama