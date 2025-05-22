JOHOR BARU, May 22 — The results of the PKR central leadership election are expected to be announced as early as 9pm tomorrow.

PKR election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the results will likely be declared after the winding-up address by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The election committee will also look at the current situation, but priority is to make the announcement after the winding-up address by Anwar, who is also the prime minister,” she said during the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 media briefing at the Persada International Convention Centre here, today.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh, the party’s information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and its disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the official ceremony for the party’s new central leadership council will take place at 2.30pm at Persada on Saturday.

“In the ceremony, the previous central leadership council will hand over the responsibilities to the newly elected council for the 2025–2028 term.

“This event will witness a symbolic and official transition on stage,” she said.

Fuziah explained that physical voting for delegates attending the congress will take place at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and the Danga Bay Convention Centre here.

She added that party delegates from Sabah and Sarawak will cast their physical votes at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching.

“A total of 251 candidates will contest in the party’s central-level elections for the 2025-2028 term.

“This includes 104 nominations for the party’s central leadership council, 85 candidates for the AMK (Youth leadership council), and 62 for the Women’s leadership council,” she said.

Fuziah said a total of 22,809 delegates will vote to elect the new term’s central leadership council, including 13,060 online and 9,829 in person.

“Of that figure, 6,990 delegates will be present in Johor Baru while 1,120 and 919 will vote physically in Sabah and Sarawak respectively,” she said.