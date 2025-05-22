ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 22 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz today said that a special meeting was called this morning to discuss the problem of water supply disruptions in several areas here due to the breakdown of the main pumps that supply water to the Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

He said the meeting was called to discuss solutions to repair the six damaged pumps immediately.

“As everyone is aware, Ranhill SAJ has announced that there are damaged pumps in the Johor Bahru district, resulting in hundreds of thousands of homes not having water at this time.

“We understand that (repair of) all six pumps should have been completed yesterday, but unfortunately, there are still problems. So I have ordered an emergency crisis meeting to be held this morning to ensure that these pumps can be repaired immediately,” he said before the Johor State Assembly sitting resumed today.

He said the state government would also seek assistance from other districts and states to supply water to the affected areas.

“I have also asked for mineral water to be purchased to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of drinking water for every house in the area, he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that about 100,000 consumer accounts in several areas in the Iskandar Puteri district experienced water supply disruptions due to unexpected damage to the main pumps that channel water to the Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh reportedly said that the damage caused the Sungai Johor LRA operation to be completely halted.

He said that the disruption resulted in the distribution of about 318 million litres per day (MLD) of water being stopped and unable to be channeled to consumers in several areas. — Bernama