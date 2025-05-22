KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received fresh intelligence from foreign agencies concerning high-value assets allegedly owned by the late former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin and his family.

According to Harian Metro, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency has opened eight new investigation papers based on the information received.

“We are now looking into assets that were not previously declared to us,” he told a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

“The latest details point to the ownership of substantial assets by the late Daim, his family and associates that were not declared.”

Azam said the assets have been traced to Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Singapore and several other countries.

“We are currently in communication with foreign authorities to obtain further information. The process is complex and must follow legal protocols such as Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA),” he was quoted as saying.

To date, about RM2 billion in assets linked to Daim have been frozen since investigations began in February 2023.

Azam said the latest findings will be subject to investigation, and if it is confirmed that the assets were undeclared, it could constitute an offence.

“Despite Tun Daim’s death, we will recommend that the assets in question be forfeited to the government, subject to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s discretion,” he reportedly said.

He added that witnesses, including proxies and family members, are being called in to verify whether the assets were lawfully acquired.

“I’ve instructed investigating officers to complete work on the eight new papers within approximately two months,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.