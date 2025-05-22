IPOH, May 22 — A former police corporal and two police personnel holding the rank of lance corporal were charged at the Sessions Court here today with two counts of accepting a RM20,000 bribe in exchange for not taking action against an individual found in possession of drugs in July 2023.

Wan Mohd Nor Imran Wan Seman, 35, who now works as a lorry driver, along with police personnel Ahmad Rabani Rusnizal, 29, and Mohamad Shukre Mohamed Rowi, 37, pleaded not guilty to both charges read before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

According to the first charge, all three, as police officers attached to the Crime Prevention Unit of the Merbok Police Station in Kedah, allegedly conspired to receive a bribe of RM10,000. The money was transferred from an AmBank Islamic account belonging to Azizi Norhafizi Abu Bakar, 37, into a Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account under Ahmad Rabani’s name.

The bribe was allegedly given as an inducement not to take action against the individual for possessing syabu (methamphetamine), an offence under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The alleged offence took place at BSN-CPI Kamunting, Perak, at about 3 am on July 24, 2023.

For the second charge, they are accused of committing the same offence involving the same individual, amount and location on July 25, 2023.

The charges were brought under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety for each accused, along with the additional conditions that they surrender their passports and report to the nearest MACC office.

The case is set for mention on June 26. — Bernama