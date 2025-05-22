GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — The Penang state government generally purchases new cars for state executive councillors every six years, a practice in place since 2013, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Padang Kota assemblyman said cars over five years old with high mileage often bring safety and maintenance issues.

“The maintenance costs for cars above six years old increased repair costs that are about RM42,144 each vehicle due to the replacement parts from wear and tear,” he said in his winding-up speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He added that the state has spent almost RM650,000 on vehicle maintenance throughout the usage period.

“This is why the state decided to replace the old vehicles to reduce the costs of maintenance,” he said.

He noted that the last time new cars were purchased for the state excos was in 2019.

Chow was responding to criticisms from the Opposition over the rationale for the state’s purchase of 15 new cars costing RM3,311,745 for its state excos and government officials amid financial constraints.

He stressed that the old cars purchased in 2019 are still being used by the state government and have not been disposed of.

“They are placed in a pool and are used by government officers when needed,” he said.

He added that even with the old cars in the pool, the number remains insufficient.

Chow confirmed on Tuesday that the state had purchased 15 new Toyota Camrys — for 10 state excos, three ex-officio members, and one each for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The new cars arrived in March this year.