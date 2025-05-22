KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The government is considering extending the tenure of Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Tengku Maimun, the first woman to serve as the country’s chief justice, is set to retire on June 30 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 66.

When asked whether an extension would be granted to Tengku Maimun, Anwar briefly responded: “Well, we are looking into it.”

Anwar made the announcement after launching the Hadiah Bahasa 2025, which is making a comeback after 27 years at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, here, today.

On Tuesday, Tengku Maimun reportedly said that she as well as the President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan are still waiting on the offer for the extension of their tenure.

Abang Iskandar is due to retire on July 1, while Nallini Pathmanathan is due to retire on Aug 21, as they have both reached the mandatory retirement age.

Under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution, Federal Court judges may serve until age 66, with the possibility of a six-month extension subject to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's approval.