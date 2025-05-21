KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A seven-year-old girl died after falling from the 29th floor of a condominium to the fifth floor in Subang Jaya yesterday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Fairus Jaafar said police were alerted to the incident through a distress call made to the MERS 999 emergency line around noon, the New Straits Times reported.

Police officers found the child lying face down on the fifth floor when they arrived at the scene.

A medical officer at the site confirmed that the child had died from the fall, he said.

Initial investigations found no signs of foul play in the case.

At the time of the incident, the girl’s mother was at home taking care of another child who was under quarantine, while the father was at work.

Investigators determined that the girl had fallen after climbing out of a window that lacked a safety grille.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and will submit the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor once completed.