KOTA TINGGI, May 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) managed to rescue 30 Indonesian passengers of a boat that capsized at 19.3 nautical miles north east of Tanjung Penawar here yesterday.

Its Johor deputy-general (operations) Capt (M) Kama Azri Kamil said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) received preliminary information from the Tanjung Pinang National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) at 9 am after the boat capsized in its Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

He added that the MRSC coordinated the search and rescue effort with the help of BASARNAS before MMEA assets were mobilised to rescue the victims.

“During the incident, the vessel Andros Spirit that was nearby acted immediately to provide aid and rescue victims, while KM Sibuan along with other assets including boats Petir 11 and Penggalang 15 were also dispatched to the location to help with the rescue.

“All victims were placed on the Andros Spirit and accompanied to the Indonesian maritime border to be handed over to KN Rantos, KN Kalimasadha and KN Tanjung Datu for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Kama Azri said the success of the operation was a result of the close ties between regional maritime enforcement agencies and the swift action of all involved.

“The MMEA is always committed to ensuring the safety of national waters and continues to cooperate in cross-border operations to protect lives at sea,” he added. — Bernama