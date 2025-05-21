KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Malaysia is turning to artificial intelligence to boost early detection of lung disease, deploying AI-powered X-ray screenings at seven primary care facilities as part of a national strategy to improve outcomes.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the screenings are a key element of the National Lung Health Initiative 2025-2030, which focuses on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Speaking at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78) in Geneva yesterday, Dzulkefly shared a case where AI screening detected early-stage lung cancer in a symptom-free 67-year-old patient, allowing for swift surgical intervention.

"This reflects the efficiency and accuracy of such technology when properly utilised,” he said during a roundtable on global lung health.

The session, titled ‘Beyond the Resolution: A Global Perspective on Opportunities and Challenges for Lung Health’, also featured World Health Organisation cancer control technical lead Dr André Ilbawi and Union for International Cancer Control president Ulrika Arehed Kagstrom.

Malaysia is expected to present a Lung Health Resolution at the assembly, co-sponsored by 14 countries, calling for increased global investment and equitable access to treatment.

WHA78 runs from May 19 to 27 at the Palais des Nations, convening global health leaders to shape international policy. — Bernama