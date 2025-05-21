SEPANG, May 21 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) is investigating four of its officers suspected of colluding to help foreign nationals bypass immigration checks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) without following legal procedures between January and April this year.

In a statement today, AKPS said the officers are being investigated for suspected involvement in the practice known as ‘counter setting’, where selected individuals are allowed through inspection counters without going through proper and legal procedures.

“AKPS views this matter seriously and will not compromise with any officer or individual involved in any misconduct or action that could jeopardise the nation’s border security and sovereignty.

“Stern action will be taken under the applicable laws, including disciplinary action against the officers involved,” the statement read.

During the same period, AKPS reported that it detained 25 individuals from Vietnam, Cambodia, India and Indonesia at KLIA for attempting to leave Malaysia.

“They were detained for overstaying in the country, and their entry approval is suspected to have been obtained through unlawful procedures.

“The arrests were the result of routine inspections and continuous monitoring by AKPS in KLIA throughout the period,” it added.

AKPS said it will continue to intensify monitoring efforts and improve enforcement mechanisms to ensure the country’s entry points are not misused by parties seeking to undermine national border security and sovereignty. — Bernama