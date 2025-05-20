LANGKAWI, May 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s hosting of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) reflects the nation’s strong commitment to defence preparedness, regional peace and strategic collaboration amid rapidly evolving global security challenges.

Speaking at the LIMA’25 opening ceremony at the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) last night, Anwar described this edition as far more successful than the previous LIMA, crediting the ministers especially Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and international partners for their contributions in elevating LIMA to greater prominence.

“So again, let me express my profound thanks to all of you, ministers and senior officials from various countries and companies who took time off and participate in this LIMA exhibition to portray your spirit of cooperation and taking Malaysia as a great friend,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said Malaysia’s geopolitical position as a maritime nation surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca underscores the importance of maintaining defence readiness while upholding peace in the region.

He emphasised that ASEAN, as a bloc, remains a pillar of regional stability, hence, Malaysia welcomes the participation of global powers including China, India, Korea, the United States (US) and European nations in LIMA’25.

He said the presence of those countries signals not only support and build meaningful cooperation, but also reflects the shared ambition to shape the future based on progress, resilience and collaboration.

Despite Southeast Asia’s reputation as one of the most peaceful and economically vibrant regions in the world, Anwar said that maintaining peace must never be taken for granted, instead, it requires continuous investment in defence capabilities and preparedness against unpredictable global developments.

“I must state that any country to secure and ensure peace, there must be preparedness and must be able to appreciate the changing circumstances, the state-of-the-art in the (defence) industry and you have seen in the past years in this exhibition and this year’s LIMA, the changing capacity.

“From the report I have seen the change not only unprecedented, the pace of change, particularly with new technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence), is exceptional and it is precisely for this reason that we find the exhibition in defence... is displayed for us to learn, share and see,” he added.

Besides that, Anwar said LIMA’25 also offers a critical platform to showcase the latest advancements and foster collaboration between nations and defence industries, both globally and within Malaysia’s own ecosystem.

With 860 exhibitors participating in this year’s edition, Anwar described LIMA as one of the world’s foremost defence and commercial aerospace exhibitions, adding that it provides opportunities to support local enterprises while enhancing Malaysia’s strategic capabilities.

He said the exhibition is not just about military displays, it’s about building partnerships, supporting local industries, and to keep pace with innovation for national and regional security.

The Prime Minister also touched on Malaysia’s continuous engagement in multilateral security efforts, such as joint border committees, the Malacca Strait Patrols, and trilateral cooperation frameworks which have yielded tangible outcomes in maritime safety.

“We ascribe to the ASEAN position of centrality takes a very strong committed position to engage with all our neighboring countries and partners, East and West, United States, China, India, Australia and the rest and I think this for me, means truly strategic engagements with partners that will secure and ensure peace for the present and future,” he added.

He also reaffirmed Malaysia’s global stance on peace and security, including its long-standing role in United Nations peacekeeping missions and its support for inclusive initiatives such as the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

LIMA’25 is co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), with a focus on innovation and enhancing competitiveness among industry players in line with current technological advancements.

Themed “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements”, LIMA’25 (May 20 to 24) will take place in Langkawi, Kedah, and remains one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in Southeast Asia since its inception in 1991. — Bernama