JOHOR BARU, May 20 — Johor police will implement precautionary safety and security measures to ensure the smooth running of the PKR National Congress 2025, set to take place in the city this week, said state police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

He said the three-day event, beginning this Thursday, will be held at four venues: Johor Persada International Convention Centre, Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Danga Bay Convention Centre, and Toppen shopping centre.

“We have deployed additional police personnel to all four locations where the congress activities will be held from Thursday to Saturday.

“However, traffic congestion is expected as about 10,000 attendees, including party members, delegates, and guests, are anticipated,” he said at a blood donation drive held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day Celebrations at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Kumar assured that police do not anticipate any major issues during the congress.

He urged all attendees to adhere to the organisers’ rules and guidelines to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

“No matter the programme, the public must comply with the law. As long as the law is followed, there should be no problems,” he said.

On potential traffic congestion as the congress coincides with the weekend, Kumar said the police are prepared to manage the situation.

He added that no road closures will be implemented in the city during the event.

The PKR National Congress was initially scheduled for December 14 and 15 last year but was postponed due to severe flooding in several states, including Johor.