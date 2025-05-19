KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli today sought to assure investors of Putrajaya’s commitment to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), saying its importance transcended individual leaders or administrations.

The pledge comes ahead of a key election in PKR where Rafizi is facing a challenge for the deputy presidency; the minister previously suggested he could leave the Cabinet if he does not defend his position successfully.

Addressing business delegates at a JS-SEZ partners dialogue held at the Mandarin Oriental here today, Rafizi vowed policy continuity for the economic zone, regardless of who governs or might replace him.

“I think many of you might be questioning the future prospects of JS-SEZ. If it will continue to be a priority in the coming years, and if activity will continue to rise. The last thing we need is for all the momentum, attention, and excitement to go to waste,” he said.

“What I will say is this. Policy continuity should never depend on the sitting administration of the day. On the whims and desires of individual politicians,” the minister added.

“I know time here is temporary and there will eventually be another minister of economy to replace me. However, I am assured by this. JS-SEZ, in many ways, is a promise to the future.”

MORE TO COME