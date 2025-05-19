LANGKAWI, May 19 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded members to not harbour enmity despite the intense competition or differences of opinion during the party’s election.

Anwar said they need to instil compassion and affection in themselves so that every dispute can be resolved amicably, thus cooling down the heated atmosphere within the party.

“I believe that even with intense competition in the party election, settle it, reconcile, and forgive each other. Do not adopt a hostile attitude even if there are differences of opinion.

“... those competing for deputy, vice president, youth, and women’s positions are among old and loyal friends, and a large part of them are original fighters who have contributed greatly,” he said after officiating the Langkawi PKR office here today.

He said that during campaigning, every statement issued should be cautious and never deny the services and sacrifices of those who have served the party for a long time. — Bernama