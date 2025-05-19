TOKYO, May 19 — The Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) and the Japan Commercial Arbitration Association (JCAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen legal cooperation in the field of arbitration, according to the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU).

BHEUU, in a statement, informed that the signing of the MoU was witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said during a high-impact official working visit to Japan for three days starting from May 15.

The signing of the MoU, among other things, formalises cooperation in the areas of commercial arbitration, capacity building, and joint training initiatives between AIAC and JCAA, which will be further strengthened at the ministerial level during the Special Malaysia-Japan Dialogue on Legal Cooperation next August.

“This dialogue, which brings together several government-recognised arbitration institutions from both countries, aims to create deeper cooperation in the MADANI Government’s efforts to translate the outcomes of the dialogue into actual implementation,” the statement said here tonight.

Azalina was quoted in the statement as saying that Malaysia and Japan agree that the real success in legal cooperation is determined through action.

She said that through knowledge sharing within institutions, Malaysia is moving towards creating a regional legal ecosystem that supports the commercial sector, enhances investor confidence, and promotes sustainable regional development to serve the people and regional economic development.

“Malaysia and Japan have deep bilateral ties, especially in legal cooperation. In conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, this visit reflects Malaysia’s continued commitment to strengthen legal institutions that support sustainable development and regional integration,” she said.

BHEUU informed that the visit also demonstrated the international community’s confidence and recognition regarding Malaysia’s legal and institutional reform agenda, as Azalina was invited to present Malaysia’s comprehensive legal reform agenda, which garnered interest from stakeholders in Japan.

Among the matters presented were the Drafting of the Online Safety Act (2024), Amendments to the Arbitration Act (2024), Amendments to the Mediation Act 2012, Ratification of the Singapore Convention on Mediation, Reinstatement of the Parliamentary Services Act (2025), and efforts to implement the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency.

The statement also informed that the Malaysian delegation discussed the MADANI Government’s plan to establish a Special Mediation Task Force, with an emphasis on mediation as a core for dispute resolution, improving access to justice, reducing the burden of litigation, and providing cost-effective alternatives.

“Discussions with the Japan International Mediation Center (JIMC) in Kyoto and a visit to the Faculty of Law at Doshisha University further reinforced this strategic priority,” the statement said.

The strategic mission to Japan builds on the momentum of broader ASEAN-Malaysia legal diplomacy efforts, as a continuation of Azalina’s recent visits to Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

In addition, Azalina held a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Minister of Justice, Keisuke Suzuki, where both sides discussed shared priorities, including the legal reform agenda, digitalisation of the justice system, and capacity building in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

She also met several key Japanese legal and parliamentary figures, legal practitioners, and arbitration experts to strengthen Malaysia’s ties with Japan, especially in the areas of law and justice.

“This mission marks an important step towards translating shared commitments into effective implementation, strengthening mutual trust, and laying the foundation for a resilient and future-ready legal architecture across the region,” the statement said. — Bernama