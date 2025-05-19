KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The High Court today allowed former celebrity preacher PU Azman’s appeal to serve a concurrent 12-year prison sentence instead of 24 years for two counts of physical sexual assault on a teenage boy.

Judge Datuk Seri Shamsulbahri Ibrahim made the decision after reviewing all arguments presented by both the defence and the prosecution, according to Kosmo.

However, the court upheld the two strokes of the cane imposed on PU Azman, whose real name is Azman Syah Alias, 44.

The judge said the sentences should run concurrently as the case involved the same trial process, witnesses, and context, despite two separate incidents.

Under the charges, PU Azman was accused of committing the offence against a 17-year-old victim at a homestay in Kampung Sungai Udang at around 12.15am and 1am on 20 February and 29 June 2022.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping.

His lawyer, Fahmi Adilah, argued that the Sessions Court had wrongly imposed separate 12-year sentences, amounting to 24 years, despite both charges being part of one case involving the same victim and witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Najiha Tengku Zahari opposed the appeal, saying there was no continuity in the offences and the public interest in a strong sentence outweighed the impact on the offender.