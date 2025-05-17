GEORGE TOWN, May 17 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has dismissed claims that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is grappling with vote-buying practices ahead of its 2025-2028 party elections.

Saifuddin, who previously served as PKR secretary-general, said the party’s Disciplinary Board has not received any formal complaints related to money politics.

“I don’t believe the party has reached a point where money is being handed out in exchange for support. Vote-buying, in the sense of giving cash to gain backing, is not happening in PKR,” he told reporters after officiating the 235th Prison Day celebration at Padang Kota Lama here today.

“However, using money to fund event logistics — such as meals, tent rentals, or hotel bookings — does take place, and that is a separate matter,” he added.

The event was officiated by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Saifuddin, who is also Home Minister, said PKR now has better logistical capabilities and financial resources compared to its early years when events, including party congresses, were held in food stalls, homes and school halls due to limited funds.

However, he cautioned against excessive spending that may come across as extravagant, noting that the public is sensitive to displays of luxury. He urged party members to report any instances of vote-buying to the Disciplinary Board if they have evidence.

“This party wasn’t built on financial strength. It was founded on ideals that resonated with the people. The party’s rules are very clear about what is and isn’t allowed,” he said.

His remarks come in response to recent comments by PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who acknowledged the party faces potential risks of vote-buying, describing it as one of the hardest forms of corruption to prove.

On the contest for the deputy presidency between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah Anwar, Saifuddin said both leaders have made meaningful contributions to the party. He called on the 29,000 delegates to assess candidates thoughtfully before casting their votes.

PKR’s National Congress, including its Youth and Wanita assemblies, will take place from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with polling scheduled for May 23. — Bernama