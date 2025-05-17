KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Covid-19 situation in the country remains under control and below the alert level, despite an increase in cases in several neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Thailand, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement today, the Health Ministry said a total of 11,727 Covid-19 cases have been recorded from Epidemiological Week (EW) 1 to 19 this year, with a continuous downward trend since the start of the year.

“The highest number of cases were recorded in the first few weeks of the year with 960 cases in EW1/2025 and 1,229 cases in EW2/2025 and EW3/2025.

“The daily cases showed a continuous downward trend until reaching 210 cases in EW15/2025,” said the statement issued today.

For the period from EW16 to EW19, the statement said that an average of about 600 cases per week were recorded.

The Health Ministry assured the public that the figures were still below the warning threshold and appropriate control measures were being implemented.

The Health Ministry has stated that the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) is conducting continuous risk assessments to ensure readiness.

“Any threat to public health will be communicated by the Health Ministry from time to time,” read the statement, adding that this was in line with Madani’s core value of wellbeing, to ensure that the people receive comprehensive and inclusive health benefits.

The public is advised to continue to practice self-prevention measures, seek immediate treatment if symptomatic, and protect high-risk groups.

“High-risk groups are encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of infection, serious complications and death,” read the statement.

An epidemiological week is a standardised seven-day period used in public health monitoring and research. It starts on a Sunday and ends on a Saturday, allowing for easy tracking of the disease trends across different time periods.