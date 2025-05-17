KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — The Sabah government will draft an enactment on Sabah Youth Development to provide a legal framework for strengthening the management of youth organisations in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the proposed enactment would create a more structured and organised platform for youth development while expanding the recognition of youth activism and the contributions of the organisations involved.

“The State Ministry of Youth and Sports (KKBS) together with the Sabah Youth Council (MBS) have been entrusted with the responsibility to study this matter, including addressing the issue of youth transition policy,” he said in a statement after officiating the Sabah National Youth Day celebration here today.

Hajiji added that the state government consistently prioritises the aspirations of its youth, with continuous efforts to equip them with essential knowledge and skills.

“This is to ensure that when the time comes for the younger generation to assume leadership roles, they will be well-prepared and capable of leading both the state and the nation to greater heights,” he said.

He said the state government is also actively strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as technical training programmes across Sabah.

“Last year alone, over 179 courses in the fields of science, technology, innovation, and languages were conducted, attracting more than 35,000 participants.

“We are also encouraging youth to explore opportunities in Sabah’s expanding oil and gas industry to enhance their skills and meet the growing demands of the energy sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hajiji announced that the state government has introduced various educational assistance initiatives, including the latest programmes — the Domestic Higher Education Student Contribution (SENTOSA) and the One-Off School Activity Contribution (SUKSES).

He said these initiatives are part of 13 educational programmes offered by the state government for students, schools, Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG), and the Sabah Students’ Association, both within and outside the state, involving a total allocation of RM75.5 million. — Bernama