GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — Penang police have uncovered a drug processing and distribution operation using courier services, seizing an assortment of narcotics worth RM2.1 million in two raids in Butterworth yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department launched the operation between 9 am and 8 pm, leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man at the parking lot of a condominium.

“Police raided a unit in the condominium and discovered various types of drugs, including 5,320 grammes of MDMA, 397 sachets of instant drink powder containing MDMA, 384 grams of ketamine, 500 Erimin 5 tablets and 150 ecstasy pills.

“A range of drug-processing and packaging equipment was also seized from the rented unit. The suspect is believed to possess the expertise to process multiple substances into MDMA,” he told a press conference today.

Hamzah said the suspect’s modus operandi involved repackaging MDMA into juice boxes or instant beverage sachets for distribution to buyers via various courier services.

Hamzah said the suspect’s activities were uncovered following three weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, which also led police to identify the syndicate supplying him with the drugs.

“The man is unemployed but was living a lavish lifestyle funded by his drug trafficking activities, which began late last year. He also tested positive for drugs and has a prior criminal record,” he said.

Police also seized a luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle, cash, and seven pieces of gold jewellery, with a combined estimated value of RM170,882.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until May 22 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama