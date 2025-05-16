SUNGAI PETANI, May 16 — The police arrested eight men over the assault on two teenage boys near Taman Kelisa Ria near here on Wednesday night.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the men, 18 to 21, were arrested along Jalan Jati near here at about 7 pm yesterday.

“Both victims, 18 and 19, were on their way home on their motorcycles when the assault occurred,” he said in a statement today.

The cause of the assault was believed to be a misunderstanding between the 19-year-old victim and one of the suspects during a live broadcast on TikTok, he said.

The suspect had told the victim that he wished to resolve the matter properly but both boys were set upon by the suspect and several other men who were armed with metal rods and wooden sticks.

Both victims sustained injuries on their bodies and were taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here for treatment.

All suspects have been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 326 and Section 148 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama