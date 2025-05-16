PETALING JAYA, May 16 — PAS is facing mounting criticism for offering nothing more than a cursory apology after a promotional poster for its Himpunan Teguh Memimpin Terengganu (TMT 1.0) 2025 event featured an inaccurate depiction of the Jalur Gemilang.

While the party has since corrected the poster and taken internal disciplinary action, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan conceded that such a serious oversight demands more than just a perfunctory apology.

“A mere apology should not be accepted as a standard solution for such errors without firmer measures being taken,” he said in a statement today.

He added that PAS supports transparent, fair, and firm action by the authorities to prevent similar instances of insensitivity or negligence.

“As citizens, PAS believes that everyone must uphold the highest level of respect and pride for national symbols at all times, as a reflection of our national identity and patriotism,” he said.

The controversial poster, circulated last week ahead of a gathering in Terengganu, depicted the national flag with only an 11-pointed star and 12 stripes instead of the correct 14 each.