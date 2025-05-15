PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Two Malaysian private hospitals have been named in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list, earning praise for their commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad shared the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating public and private institutions that were ranked in the list.

In the list, Sunway Medical Centre was ranked 193rd, and Gleneagles Hospital was ranked 204th.

Dzulkefly lauded the hospitals’ frontliners and management teams for delivering people-centred, high-quality, and compassionate care.

“Guided and strengthened by the values of Malaysia Madani, may this recognition inspire further healthy competition and continuous improvement across our health ecosystem — towards a more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready system for all,” he said.

The list also included a ranking for each country, where Subang Jaya Medical Centre was placed third in Malaysia followed by Kuala Lumpur Hospital. It was the only public hospital in the top 10 of the Malaysian list.

The top 10 for hospitals in Malaysia is as follows:

Sunway Medical Centre Gleneagles Hospital KL Subang Jaya Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur Hospital Prince Court Medical Centre Pantai Hospital KL Island Hospital Pantai Hospital Ampang KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital Ara Damansara Medical Centre

Newsweek said the World’s Best Hospitals 2025 ranking evaluated 2,445 hospitals across 30 countries using four weighted data sources: expert recommendations, patient satisfaction, hospital quality metrics, and PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) implementation.

Scores were calculated within each country — making them non-comparable across borders — and the methodology was refined with input from medical experts and organisations like International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement to promote value-based healthcare.