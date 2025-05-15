KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia-Malaysia relations are strengthening, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to deepening meaningful and productive cooperation.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s four-day official visit, from May 13 to 16, clearly demonstrates that bilateral ties are developing successfully and progressively, with both sides expressing strong interest in making their cooperation more substantive and transparent.

During their meeting, Putin said he and Anwar discussed a spectrum of relevant issues concerning bilateral interaction, as well as pressing matters on the international agenda.

Both leaders, he added, identified specific plans to strengthen Russian-Malaysian cooperation in the future.

“Russia and Malaysia have a long tradition of friendship and mutual understanding. We have always strived to work in partnership, building on the principles of mutual respect and mutual understanding,” he said during a joint press conference with Anwar in Moscow, Russia.

He added that both countries have all the necessary prerequisites to further enhance this partnership.

Elaborating on his discussion with Prime Minister Anwar, Putin said that, given Malaysia’s current Chairmanship of Asean, the talks touched on prospects for further developing substantive dialogue between the international association and Russia.

“We spoke in detail about issues concerning the peaceful and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region,” the President said.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Putin said both countries regularly hold film festivals, photo exhibitions, and musical concerts.

Meanwhile, Putin said there are around 700 Malaysian citizens now studying in Russia at the same time, through the quotas of the government of the Russian Federation between the universities of both countries.

Russia and Malaysia have more than 80 agreements on scientific, educational and academic exchange. The diplomas of Russian universities are being recognised by Malaysian employers without any additional accreditation, he said.

On Brics, Putin said that under Russia’s presidency, a new “country partner” category was established, and Malaysia was among the nations invited to participate in BRICS activities in this capacity.

“We are glad that our Malaysian friends have accepted this invitation, and we will do everything in our power to ensure Malaysia joins the work of all BRICS partner mechanisms swiftly,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Anwar was accorded an official welcome at the Kremlin, the official working residence of Putin, underscoring a pivotal moment in strengthening diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Russia.

Anwar’s official visit to Russia started on May 13 and will last until May 16.

In 2024, Russia was Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European countries, with total trade reaching RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion). — Bernama