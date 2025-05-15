The court fixed June 10 for mention and document submission.PASIR MAS, May 15 — A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder his son by stabbing him with a vegetable knife earlier this month.

A Singaporean man who was driving a luxury Maserati pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court today to a charge of causing the death of a road user on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua) last week.

The accused, Muhammad Irshad Abdul Hameed, 27, a civil servant in the republic, entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

He was charged with driving a Maserati in a dangerous manner, which allegedly resulted in the death of A Vasanthraj, 32.

The offence was alleged to have taken place at 6.40pm at KM0.6 of the Linkedua Expressway on May 9.

The charge was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

The accused may also face disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a minimum period of five years from the date of conviction, in addition to having his licence endorsed by the court.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Amirah Tasnim Saleh, while the accused was represented by lawyers Baharudin Baharim and Zarina Ismail Tom.

The court granted the accused bail of RM12,000 with two local sureties.

He is also required to report to the nearest police station once a month and has had his driving licence suspended.

Asrolfandi Mohd Ab Suki, 47, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Zulkpli Abdullah.

He was charged with stabbing his 11-year-old son twice with a knife and seriously injuring him at their home in Kampung Banggol Che Dol, Pohon Tanjung, at 8.55am on May 2.

The charge was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan did not offer bail, and the accused was unrepresented.

The court set June 15 for case mention to obtain forensic and psychiatric observation reports from Hospital Bahagia in Perak. — Bernama