KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, test-drove a new interceptor boat personally conceptualised by His Majesty, in Mersing, Johor, yesterday.

According to a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the design and specifications of the boat were the result of Sultan Ibrahim’s inspiration and expertise, gained from extensive knowledge in marine science and various military training experiences.

“In March, His Majesty bestowed a high-technology interceptor boat named the Ibrahim Class IC 1170cc to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). The boat, specifically designed as a high-speed interceptor vessel, is capable of operating in tropical waters,” the post read.

Sultan Ibrahim also presented a high-tech interceptor boat to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Pahang last March.

According to the post, in November 2020, His Majesty had also gifted a fully-equipped IMG speedboat with a 900-horsepower engine to the Marine Police Force (PPM) in Region 2, for use in island and maritime operations around Mersing.

His Majesty also presented a Tornado Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) to the 21st Special Service Group (21 GGK) in 2021.

“The RM1.2 million boat, equipped with a 600-horsepower engine, was gifted to assist the 21 GGK in carrying out their missions and duties.

“His Majesty’s contributions reflect Sultan Ibrahim’s concern for the security of national waters and the preparedness of enforcement agencies to counter threats at sea,” the post added. — Bernama