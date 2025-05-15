BATU PAHAT, May 15 — A 41-year-old man was killed when a lorry crashed into his stalled car on the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Batu Pahat, Johor yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident took place at KM104.1 of the southbound stretch of the highway at about 9am.

Initial investigations showed the victim’s vehicle had broken down and was stationary in the lane when it was hit by a lorry travelling from Tangkak towards Johor Baru, he said.

“The lorry driver failed to avoid the car after rounding a bend and collided into the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, identified as Ahmad Zuhairi Zainuddin from Taman Sri Tebrau in Johor Baru, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The 26-year-old lorry driver and his 29-year-old assistant, both Malaysians, sustained injuries to their arms and legs and were taken to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar for treatment.



