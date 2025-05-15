SHAH ALAM, May 15 — Candidates contesting for positions in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Central Leadership Council (MPP) have been reminded not to incite hostility or hatred toward fellow contenders during the party election campaign.

PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised the importance of party unity, noting that all members will need to work together to face the ‘real opponents’ in the next general election (GE).

“As a party born from the streets, PKR is like something that cannot be destroyed, and tough enough not to yield... that is the spirit we carry.

“But I urge everyone, do not sow hatred toward other candidates during the campaign. After all, we will need each other once this is over,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also contesting a seat in the MPP, said this during a grassroots engagement programme with PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is vying for the party’s deputy president post for the 2025-2028 term, in Section 7 here last night.

The event was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar and incumbent vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, along with other MPP candidates and contenders from the PKR Youth (AMK) leadership lineup.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, likened the party election to a ‘family contest’, emphasising the need for reconciliation and unity post-election.

“This election is a sibling rivalry of sorts. No matter who wins or loses on May 24, we must regroup and strengthen ourselves for the General Election ahead,” he said.

“I believe none of us want to burden the thoughts of our President (and) Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, because he is working hard for the country, and he is the right man, in the right place, at the right time for all of us and for the nation,” he said.

During the event, Fahmi openly declared his support for Nurul Izzah and shared that Anwar had assured there would be no changes to the government leadership following the conclusion of the party elections.

The PKR central leadership election will take place on May 23 from 8 am to 5 pm through a hybrid voting system.

Physical voting will be held for delegates from the National Congress, PKR Youth Congress, and Wanita PKR Congress at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre in Johor Baru.

In Sabah and Sarawak, voting will be held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang, Sabah, and at the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching, respectively.

Ordinary and additional delegates who are not required to vote physically can cast their ballots online at the same time using the ADIL app.

The PKR National Congress, including the PKR Youth and Wanita PKR congresses, is set to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Baru. — Bernama