PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — The review of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482), aimed at strengthening the governance of Malaysia’s tourism sector, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) said the review began in August 2023 and has involved 54 engagement sessions with nearly 1,000 stakeholders. These include representatives from ministries, agencies, NGOs, and tourism industry players both locally and abroad.

The key proposed amendments include improvements to the licencing system, enhanced insurance protection, stronger enforcement mechanisms, registration of digital platforms, and the establishment of a Tourism Tribunal.

Motac expressed confidence that the proposed amendments would help position Malaysia as a sustainable, safe, culturally rich, and competitive tourism destination — aligned with the inclusive and reform-driven Malaysia Madani vision, particularly in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

“The findings and proposed amendments were presented at the National Seminar on Regulatory Effectiveness in Addressing Issues and Challenges in the Malaysian Tourism Industry. held here today.

“The seminar also aimed to gather feedback to ensure the review is inclusive and considers views from all stakeholders,” Motac said.

The seminar was attended by 102 participants, including representatives from government agencies and tourism industry players. — Bernama