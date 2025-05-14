KOTA KINABALU, May 14 – Citing the Sarawak state government as a prime example, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said a state government helmed by local parties does not hinder strong federal-state relations.

Bangkuai, who is also state assistant tourism, culture and environment minister said the Sarawak government has maintained cordial and constructive ties with the federal government despite being administered by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Even now, with GRS leading the state government, its working relationship with the federal administration has delivered tangible results,” he said during a presentation of appointment letters to Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairmen in Kiulu near here.

Bangkuai, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah information chief, said this model proves that contesting solo in the coming state election is both a viable and principled option for GRS.

“So, there should be no issue if GRS decides to contest solo. It is a move that aligns with the people’s aspirations, to see Sabah led by a locally grounded coalition while maintaining cohesive ties with Putrajaya,” he said.

Drawing further comparisons to the Sarawak experience, Bangkuai said GRS can and should emulate GPS’s approach of governing independently while maintaining stable and mature federal cooperation.

“We can look to Sarawak. Although PH is in opposition there, and BN holds no presence, GPS continues to work constructively with Putrajaya as part of the federal government.

“The prime minister and the Sarawak premier meet regularly. This shows that political independence at the state level is not a hindrance, but in fact, a strength,” he said.

His statement comes after national coalitions Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional announced their alliance heading into the coming state elections, prompting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to say that GRS was willing to contest independently if that were the case.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has since called for collaboration among PH, BN, and GRS to ensure political stability and national progress. In response, Hajiji said GRS was still open to work together if a local party was leading the charge.

The state government currently consists of GRS and PH, the latter which had “saved” Hajiji from being toppled in early 2023 when Sabah BN withdrew their support for him and continues to act as opposition within the state.

GRS consists of eight local component parties, of which at least half have stated their willingness to contest the election solo, without any other political party pacts.