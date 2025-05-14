MOSCOW, May 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for a four-day official visit, receiving a Guard of Honour upon arrival at Vnukovo-2 Airport at 6.26 pm local time (11.26 pm Malaysian time).

The official welcome ceremony marks the first of its kind accorded to a Malaysian prime minister in nearly two decades, with the last similar reception given to the fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, during his official visit to Russia in 2007.

Anwar was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai, while Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko welcomed him on behalf of the Russian government.

The official visit, taking place from May 13 to 16, is at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The itinerary includes engagements in Moscow and Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The visit began tonight with a gathering with Malaysians residing in Russia, while on Wednesday, Anwar is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with about 20 Russian industry leaders.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and attend a meeting with President Putin.

On Thursday, Anwar will deliver a public lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where he will also be conferred an Honourary Doctorate in recognition of his contributions to global peace and international cooperation.

In Kazan, the Prime Minister will meet with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and deliver a keynote address at the Russia–Islamic World Strategic Vision Group Meeting.

The highlight of his visit to Kazan will be his participation in the 16th Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum, where he is invited to deliver a keynote speech during the plenary session.

KazanForum is a major platform for fostering economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries.

As of 2024, Russia is Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European countries, with total trade valued at RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion). — Bernama