KOTA BHARU, May 14 — The 18th Battalion Senoi Praaq unit of the General Operations Force (PGA) detained four people believed to have entered Malaysia illegally through the Tok Awang Belulang illegal jetty during Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan last Monday.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said in the 3.15 pm operation, PGA personnel conducting patrols detected the group, but the boatman fled upon realising the presence of the authorities, leaving his passengers at the riverbank.

“One of the suspects is a 30-year-old local man, while the other three, including two women, are Thai nationals in their 20s believed to have entered the country without valid documents,” he said in a statement today.

He said the four were brought to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further investigation.

Nik Ros Azhan added that initial urine tests showed the two male suspects tested positive for methamphetamine. — Bernama