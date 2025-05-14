IPOH, May 14 — The final honours for nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in yesterday’s accident in Teluk Intan were completed in accordance with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ceremonial protocols at the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam here at 3.46 am today.

The caskets, draped with the Jalur Gemilang, arrived at the ceremony site at 3.13 am from the Hilir Perak district police headquarters (IPD), accompanied by full police honours.

The remains of the seven Muslim personnel were then given funeral prayers led by Ustaz Azrul Zaimi Muhammad Ali at Surau Al-Mustakim.

Earlier, all nine bodies were released from the Teluk Intan Hospital Forensic Department at 12.33 am after the post-mortem process. The remains of the seven Muslim personnel were then brought to the Hilir Perak IPD surau for prayers.

More than 500 individuals, comprising next of kin and police personnel, gathered to witness the final farewell for the fallen heroes. Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin.

As soon as family members completed paying their final respects, the remains were then transported to their respective hometowns for burial.

In the 8.50 am incident on Tuesday, nine FRU members were killed when their vehicle, en route to Ipoh after completing an assignment in Teluk Intan, was rammed by a gravel-laden lorry. Eight died at the scene while one succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital. — Bernama