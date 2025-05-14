KUCHING, May 14 —The 15-year-old driver involved in the multi-vehicle fatal accident in Jalan Teo Kui Seng (Jalan Stutong Baru) here in January this year pleaded guilty today to reckless driving that caused the deaths of five people, as well as to underaged driving.

He made these pleas before Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan, who fixed June 17 for sentencing pending his probation report.

The court further granted him a bail of RM5,000 with parents as sureties.

For the first charge, he was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which is punishable under the same section of the same Act for driving recklessly and causing the deaths of the five people.

The Section provides for a jail term between five and 10 years or a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000.

For the second charge, he was charged with underaged driving under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which is punishable under Section 39(5) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine up to RM2,000 or a jail term up to six months or both.

According to both amended charges, the teenager committed the offences at Jalan Teo Kui Seng here at around 1.10pm on Jan 14, 2025.

The multi-vehicle crash claimed five lives—three men and a woman aged between 16 and 45, who were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-old boy, who died while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The teen driver sustained a neck injury and was subsequently detained by the police.

Dashcam footage shared on social media showed an out-of-control car heading from the direction of Jalan Lapangan Terbang towards Jalan Stutong Baru flying through the air into the opposite lane and colliding with multiple vehicles.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fillany Siji while the teenager was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post