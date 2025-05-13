KUCHING, May 13 — The 15-year-old driver of the out-of-control car in Jalan Teo Kui Seng major accident earlier this year will be charged in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Kuching district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said investigations into the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 have been completed, and the investigation papers have been referred to the Attorney General (AG)’s Chambers in Putrajaya.

“The AG’s Chambers has decided that the teenager will be charged with two offences; Section 41(1) for causing death by reckless driving and Section 39(1) for underaged driving (below 16 years of age),” he said in a statement.

Alexson also said the teenager’s 35-year-old father will be charged under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for the offence of a parent or guardian leaving a child without reasonable supervision.

The multi-vehicle crash claimed five lives — three men and a woman aged between 16 and 45, who were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-old boy, who died while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The teen driver sustained a neck injury and was detained by the police.

Dashcam footage shared on social media showed an out-of-control car heading from the direction of Jalan Lapangan Terbang towards Jalan Stutong Baru flying through the air into the opposite lane and colliding with multiple vehicles. — The Borneo Post