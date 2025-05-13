PENANG, May 13 – Former Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy is expected to be charged at the Butterworth Sessions Court tomorrow under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to a statement from his party Urimai, Ramasamy was summoned to the MACC headquarters in Penang yesterday, where he was informed of the impending charge.

“We believe the charges are linked to the procurement of the Golden Chariot in 2017 and welfare assistance distributed to the public through the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

“These matters have repeatedly been used by detractors to discredit Ramasamy since 2017 and were long ago brought to the attention of the MACC,” Urimai secretary Satees Muniandy said.

Section 23(1) handles the offence of using one’s office or position for gratification.

Satees also alleged that there was a political motivation behind the decision to proceed with the charges.

“Urimai and Ramasamy remain committed to challenging this regime with greater resolve than ever before,” he said.

Malay Mail is seeking a response from the MACC over the accusation.

Urimai was founded in November 2023 by Ramasamy who was a former Penang deputy chief minister II.

He had been with the DAP since 2005 but quit in 2023 after being dropped as a candidate in the state elections in August that year.

Urimai had previously attempted to join Perikatan Nasional, and has been vocal with its criticism agains the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim-led government.